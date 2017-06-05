2017 RISING STARS

Automotive News Europe salutes Christian Terlinde

Christian Terlinde is Benteler Automotive's managing director and chief financial officer.

Automotive News Europe honors the winners of the 2017 Rising Stars awards. Every day through June 19 one of the 16 winners will be featured.

The Rising Star for Finance is Christian Terlinde, Benteler Automotive’s managing director and chief financial officer.

