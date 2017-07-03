Check out the ANE monthly magazine for July

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS EUROPE MONTHLY MAGAZINE

The latest issue of the Automotive News Europe monthly magazine goes live on Monday, July 3. The new edition looks at the significant shifts taking place at Porsche to help it keep pace with the industry’s game-changing megatrends.

Porsche has built its reputation on offering vehicles that are a joy to drive because they look, feel and sound sleek and powerful. But how will the Volkswagen Group subsidiary fit in a future world that is supposed to be filled with battery-powered pods that drive themselves?

Our cover story examines what the sports car maker is doing to push forward without alienating a dedicated customer base that still craves vehicles that are fun to drive and roar.

Whether it is PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares at the wheel of a thunderous 1969 Lola T70 at Spa-Francorchamps or Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer competing in a 24-hour endurance race, many of the top executives who are leading the European auto industry to new heights are just as dedicated to pushing their limits while on the racetrack. Another executive with racing in his blood is Bentley CEO Wolfgang Duerheimer, but his first love was competing on two wheels instead of four.

DS Automobiles is one of the few automakers that has failed to benefit from Europe’s recent sales boom. One reason is the PSA Group brand’s aging lineup. DS CEO Yves Bonnefont has decided to completely reboot the operation, sending dealers to “boot camp” to learn how to sell the cars, cutting hundreds of outlets and introducing new models.

Volvo achieved unprecedented success with its first-generation XC60, which is Europe’s No. 1 selling premium midsize SUV in a segment that includes heavyweights such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5. The second generation of Volvo’s global best-seller will debut this year. We tested the car to see if it has what it takes to continue the model line’s worldwide success.

Lamborghini increased European sales of the Huracan by 23 percent from January to April and experts see the exotic segment growing more than 20 percent to almost 13,000 units this year. We take a look at the future for Europe's most exclusive sector.

The Automotive News Europe Congress that took place in Barcelona last month headlined by big names including Seat President Luca de Meo, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson, Ford of Europe President Steven Armstrong and Toyota Chief Competitive Officer Didier Leroy. They shared their insights on where the industry is headed.

For even more on what makes Europe unique you will want to check out our Final Word column. There you will find out that Luxembourg has the youngest car parc in Europe while Poland has the oldest. Germany has the highest number of people directly employed in vehicle manufacturing in Europe but Spain has the highest output per worker. Turkey is the largest vehicle exporter to the EU in term of units, but Japan accounts for the highest import value of cars to the region

About 75 percent of the components used inside today’s vehicles come from partsmakers such as Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Valeo, Webasto and ZF -- to name just a few of the heavyweights that generate multi-billion euros from their annual original equipment sales.

There are also many other suppliers involved in the complicated process of turning metals, plastics, fabrics and fluids into a finished product. To view the 2017 Car Cutaways supplement, please click here.

Luca Ciferri, Associate Publisher and Editor

